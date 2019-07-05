A major earthquake occurred at 8:19 p.m. Friday night, centered 11 miles north northeast of Ridgecrest.
The tremor came in at magnitude 7.1 although was also previously reported at 6.9, according to the United States Geological Survey. It surpassed Thursday's 6.4 earthquake that took place in what appears to be the same general area.
The Associated Press reported the quake was felt as far north as Sacramento, Las Vegas to the east and in Mexico.
The city of Tehachapi has felt the majority of the aftershocks, "some very strong," city spokesman Key Budge said via email.
Personnel in Tehachapi have checked the water and wastewater systems; they found no damage and all systems are working, Budge reported.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.