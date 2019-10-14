Supporters of President Donald Trump are invited to an anti-impeachment rally in Bakersfield on Oct. 17, according to a news release from organizers of the event.
The rally is being planned in conjunction with Women for America First. It will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. on California Avenue near Barnes & Noble and Marie Callender's, according to the release.
Supporters are asked to bring homemade signs, American flags, and 3x5 "Trump 2020 Flags," according to the release.
The event will be one of the many taking place across the country in support of the main protest rally at the U.S. Capitol, which is also sponsored by Women for America First, according to the release.
For more information, contact Dr. Craig Luther at luther.craig@yahoo.com
