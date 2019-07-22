A fast response by fire crews is credited with limiting a potentially destructive grass fire from spreading to nearby homes Sunday afternoon in Golden Hills.
The fire moved rapidly, pushed by light winds, but nearby roads and aggressive action by neighboring homeowners held the flames at bay until Kern County Fire engines arrived.
Local fire officials estimated the fire to be at 3.4 acres in size.
Damage was limited to a garden tractor, a well house with a scorched roof line and a tire or two on a parked vehicle.
The cause is under investigation, according to a battalion chief on scene.
