Volunteers are being sought to serve on the Kern County grand jury. Applications will be accepted through March 29.
The grand jury is made up of a group of 19 citizens. Applicants are interviewed and nominated by Kern County Superior Court judges. The objective is to obtain a volunteer pool representative of the ethnic and cultural diversity of our county. Grand jurors are selected in June through a random drawing in open court.
Once selected, grand jurors act as an investigative body to ensure county and city governments efficiently operate and public funds are effectively spent. The grand jury also hears evidence of public offenses presented by the Kern County District Attorney’s Office. When appropriate, the grand jury may issue criminal indictments. Applicants must be willing to spend approximately 20 hours a week performing these tasks.
Candidates for the grand jury must be Unites States citizens, at least 18 years of age, have a working knowledge of the English language and have resided in the county for at least one year. Grand jurors serve for a year beginning July 2019.
For more information, contact the Kern County grand jury, 1415 Truxtun Ave., Bakersfield, by calling 868-4797. Applications are available on the grand jury website kerncounty.com/grandjury.
