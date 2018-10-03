Representatives of several nonprofit organizations, as well as city officials, provided updates concerning the community during the Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council meeting Oct. 3.
Kern County Second District Supervisor Zack Scrivner gave several reports on local economic development, including the addition of a flight between Dallas-Fort Worth and Meadows Field starting March 3.
"We were able to secure a $500,000 grant from the Federal Department of Transportation," Scrivner said. "Obviously, that's a big support to our oil industry, but it is just another step in the right direction when it comes to adding service there at the airport."
Scrivner also reported that a $900,000 grant has been secured from the Department of Defense to hire for three positions to start the implementation phase of the Eastern Kern Economic verification study. Interviews for these positions were performed at the Mojave Air & Space Port, with another round to be performed in Ridgecrest. Scrivner encouraged interested parties to apply.
Finally, Scrivner said the Renewzit grants will be reinstituted for local businesses in Old Town or incorporated Tehachapi.
"If you would like to apply for a $5,000 or $10,000 grant for a facade business improvement, the opening of that grant will be announced by the end of the year," the supervisor said.
Other news
• Don Grafton, solar general manager for BHE Renewables, presented a slide demonstration on energy projects within Kern County since starting construction in 2012.
• Laura Lynn Wyatt gave a last plea endorsing Measure R, which, if passed by voters of the Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District, would fund facility improvements and building.
• Keith Sackewitz, vice president for Friends of the Tehachapi Depot, gave an update on the efforts to secure funding for a viewing platform that would give tourists space to view the Tehachapi Loop, which Sackewitz called "one of the seven wonders of the world."
"Unfortunately, we didn't quite make the cut," Sackewitz said of the 50/50 county grant which was applied for to fund the project.
• Corey Costelloe, assistant to Tehachapi's city manager, reported a strong real estate market with 116 new home sales this year. In addition, he discussed renovation and repurposing efforts in downtown Tehachapi.
