The county has received a federal grant for more than $1 million from the U.S, Department of Defense Office of Economic Adjustment to execute the East Kern Economic Diversification Plan to help expand industries in eastern parts of the county, which currently rely on employers such as Edwards Air Force Base.
At the East Kern Economic Alliance meeting Thursday, July 19, county representatives met with leaders from Tehachapi, Boron, California City, Rosamond and Mojave to discuss the first steps in executing the study, which was published last year.
The primary goals of the plan, according to its text, are: (1) business development, (2) talent development and recruitment, (3) innovation and entrepreneurship, (4) tourism and visitor attraction, and (5) regional collaboration.
Legislative and Policy Analyst Thomas Brown of the County Administrative Office said three county employees are being hired with the intent of "making sure that those strategies actually materialize."
At the meeting, it was decided that Boron, California City, Rosamond and Mojave would share an employee, while one more would work primarily out of Ridgecrest and another in Tehachapi.
These employees would implement strategies such as marketing industries in the area and recruiting talent through job fairs and attending talent recruitment events in regions like Los Angeles.
Tehachapi City Manager Greg Garrett said during Thursday's meeting that with two years and a set amount of funding to execute the plan, "We have one chance to get this right."
According to the study, which was conducted by Theory into Practice Strategies, the region has weaknesses in basic infrastructure, open commercial office and industrial space and access to commercial airlines. However, there is opportunity for growth in many areas, such as the aerospace industry.
Currently, federal civilian jobs make up the highest percentage of employment in the eastern part of the county, according to the report.
The members of the East Kern Economic Alliance hope to collaborate in the project, expressing that when one area succeeds, they all do.
Garrett offered up whatever resources were needed from Tehachapi as a central location, stating, "You're the job machine, I'm the support machine."
Recruitment will begin on July 30 for the economic development program manager positions. The salary range is around $5,700 to $7,000 monthly.
