The arraignment for a woman accused of killing her ex-boyfriend after confronting him for allegedly sexually abusing their daughter has been continued.
Wendy Howard, 50, of Tehachapi was scheduled to be arraigned Monday morning, but her attorney, Tony Lidgett, asked for the action to be continued to Oct. 7.
Howard will remain free on bail, which she posted last week after it was reduced from $1 million to $500,000 by Judge Kenneth C. Twisselman II.
Howard was arrested June 6 after she called 911 to report she had shot Kelly Rees Pitts, 59, in front of her home at the 400 block of Appaloosa Court in Tehachapi, according to TPD police reports filed in Kern County Superior Court.
Supporters of Howard say, however, that she was acting in self-preservation and protection for her daughters, who were allegedly sexually abused by Pitts. Howard said she was physically abused by Pitts — and Pitts had previously tried to rape and kill her, according to the TPD reports filed in court.
The Californian does not generally name alleged victims of sexual crimes, but they have publicly spoken out.
