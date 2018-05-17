Every person goes through trials in life, be it death, loss of a job or other tough events. To help raise awareness of taking care of mental health and draw attention to the healing process, many artists' work is currently on display in an art show hosted by College Community Services.
A wellness art show is being held at 107 S. Mill St. Suite B, May 17 and 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This is also in part because May is Mental Health Month.
A variety of photography, portrait drawings, sewing, painting and writing skills are open free for public viewing.
Anyone who is interested in participating in free classes can contact College Community Services at 661-822-8223.
