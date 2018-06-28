Eric Scarlett, an artist who designs metal artwork and has been known for being on the show "Monster Garage," moved to Bear Valley Springs almost six years ago. He recently donated a 5-by-8 metal flag that hangs on the announcer's box of the Tehachapi Event Center and Rodeo Grounds.
Scarlett said he had been to rodeos in the past, but only fell in love with it after moving to Tehachapi.
"I found it pretty relieving and fun and enjoyable," said Scarlett, a veteran who also did therapy in the past involving horses.
The piece was completed in time to be on display July 4 at the "Bad Bulls" event. Scarlett said it was designed with an abstract grind and has a backlight so it will glow at night.
"It's got some beautiful artistic touches on it; it looks as if it's waving," said Dal Bunn, chairman of the Tehachapi Mountain Rodeo Association.
Bunn said Scarlett has been a supporter of the rodeo and that he donates the smaller, battle-worn flags he designs for auctions. He said through Scarlett's donations, the rodeo has made "several thousand dollars."
To Scarlett, the rodeo represents a sense of Americanism and he said he wanted the flag to be shown more front and center. He also said the rodeo has been a strong supporter of veterans.
You can see the new artwork starting at 5 p.m. July 4 during the Bad Bulls show at the Rodeo and Event Center. Tickets are $17 for adults, $15 for children ages 5 to 13 and free for children under 5.
