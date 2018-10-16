Alejandro Andres Sanchez pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of a Tehachapi woman and charges related to stealing a vehicle in Kern County Superior Court Tuesday afternoon.
Sanchez, 35, is accused of murdering Cheyenne Watkins, 23, whose body was found with a gunshot wound to the head in an abandoned house on the 19700 block of Kid Place on June 1.
“You don’t really know how to feel,” Julie Doughty, Watkins’ stepmother, said of her emotion during the arraignment. “How are you supposed to feel?”
She said she had no doubt that law enforcement had arrested the right person for the crime.
“He’s the only one it could have been,” she said.
The court denied bail to the defendant for the murder charge, but set bail at $250,000 for the stolen vehicle charges, which also included reckless evading of a police officer, driving without a license and resisting a peace officer.
Three mothers of three local unsolved murder and missing person cases attended the court proceedings with family members of Watkins.
The mothers were invited by the family to provide support and solidarity to other families of unsolved cases in Kern County.
Their children, whose cases have become collectively known as the Bakersfield 3, went missing, and in one case was murdered in the spring of this year, and the cases remain unsolved.
The mothers have advocated for more resources for local law enforcement agencies as well as for more funding for the Secret Witness program.
“You feel very alone, like you’re the only person fighting against the system,” said Cheryl Holsonbake, mother of Micah Holsonbake, who went missing in late March. “We know what it feels like to be doing this on your own. We feel like partnering with families is a good way to help all of us.”
Sanchez was arrested in Santa Monica last Friday, according to a Kern County Sheriff’s Office release, on a warrant issued earlier this month.
The family has said they are not sure what the motive could be in the killing of Watkins, although Watkins’ sisters have said she and Sanchez had been in an on and off relationship since around 2015 that they described as volatile and very rocky.
In addition to the mothers of the Bakersfield 3, the Tehachapi community has rallied around the family of Watkins, holding a car wash fundraiser a week before her body was found.
Sanchez will next appear in court on Oct. 25 and Oct. 26 for preliminary hearings.
