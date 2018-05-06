The Bakersfield National Cemetery and the Bakersfield National Cemetery Support Committee will hold a Memorial Day weekend tribute on Saturday, May 26.
The ceremony begins at 9 a.m. and is expected to last about 45 minutes. Family members of those interred at the cemetery will be given priority in placing American flags at gravesites from 7 to 8:30 a.m. After the ceremony, the remaining flags will be placed on each headstone by volunteers, according to a news release from the Kern County Veterans Service Department.
The event will include presentation of the colors, national anthem, playing of taps, and a rifle salute.
The Associated Veterans of Bakersfield will fire a rifle volley and play taps. Music will be provided by the Arvin High School Band, and Eric Dyer, music director at Highland High School. A surprise guest speaker hails from Edwards Air Force Base.
The Bakersfield National Cemetery is located on Bear Mountain Boulevard/ Highway 223 about one-half mile south of Highway 58.
