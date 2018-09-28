Police are continuing to investigate the fatal stabbing of a woman in downtown Bakersfield that occurred seven months ago and are asking anyone with information to come forward.
Brianna Gabriela Medina, 19, of Tehachapi, was stabbed to death at about 8:50 p.m. March 2 at 20th and Eye streets.
Police said Medina and another woman, Miranda Garcia, got into an argument that turned physical outside Dagny's Coffee Co. Garcia reported the stabbing and was still in possession of the knife when police arrived.
Garcia was arrested but later released without being charged and prosecutors sent the case back for further investigation. She was 21 at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111 or Detective Abshire at 326-3559.
