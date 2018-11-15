The Bear Valley Community Service District has appointed a new public works director, Dave Van Wagoner, who assumed his duties Nov. 14.
According to the district, Van Wagoner has more than 30 years of municipal public works experience in several states. He has served in supervisory positions in Craig and Grand Junction, Colo., managed public works and utilities projects for CH2M Hill in Colorado and Oregon, and served as operations director for Terracare Associates, delivering municipal services to several Utah cities.
Most recently, he managed several construction/landscaping projects in San Jose for clients like Microsoft, Google, LinkedIn and Stanford Medical Center. He comes to the district from the Austin, Texas area, where he was division manager over all street improvements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.