Bear Valley Community Services District announced the appointment of Timothe Melanson to serve as Chief of Police for Bear Valley Police Department.
Melanson has had a distinguished career in law enforcement, spending the majority of his career with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, and achieving the rank of patrol operations commander.
He has also served as a deputy, senior deputy, sergeant, and lieutenant in a variety of special assignments and in smaller sub-stations across the county, giving him an excellent insight and understanding of the law enforcement needs of smaller, rural communities such as Bear Valley Springs.
Melanson holds an associate’s degree from Bakersfield College, a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Union Institute and University, and a master’s degree in public policy and pdministration from California State University, Bakersfield.
Melanson is well-respected in his field and his extensive experience in law enforcement and his passion for community oriented policing make him an ideal fit for the community.
Chief Melanson will began his work with Bear Valley Police Department on March 28. A formal welcome and swearing-in ceremony will take place at the April 12 regular meeting of the Bear Valley Community Services District Board of Directors.
Commented