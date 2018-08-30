The Bear Valley Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a suspect wanted for mail theft and the use of a debit card stolen in the mail theft.
The debit card was stolen Aug. 8 from the mailboxes at North Lower Valley Road and Rolling Oak Drive in Bear Valley, according to a police news release. The suspect used the stolen debit card at the Home Depot in Tehachapi on Aug. 13 to buy nearly $500 in merchandise.
Police described the suspect as a white man, age 25-35, 5’9” to 6’, with blond hair with a light beard. The man was wearing a black ball cap, dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, blue denim jeans and tennis shoes.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Sgt. Damon Pearce or Officer Chad Foss at 821-3239. Reference case number 18-0243.
