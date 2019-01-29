A Bakersfield woman died after being struck by a truck Monday evening at the intersection of Comanche Point Road and Jacks Hill Road in Stallion Springs, the California Highway Patrol reported.
Officers were dispatched at 4:40 p.m. when they learned Janine Marie Westberg, 32, was traveling south on a Trek Bontrager bicycle and approaching the intersection when she was struck by a 1997 Ford F-250 driven by an unidentified 47-year-old man from Tehachapi, according to a collision report issued by the Mojave CHP.
Westberg was ejected from the bicycle and suffered fatal injuries. According to the accident report, she did not appear to be wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.
The driver of the truck and a female passenger, also 47, were not injured. The driver was not suspected to be impaired, according to the report.
Any witnesses to the collision are asked to contact the Mojave CHP office at 823-5500.
