Little hands and feet moved excitedly as students sang and clapped in anticipation Monday as riders from BMX Bike Show jumped their bikes over teachers and flipped in the air over ramps.
Teachers and students sang songs and danced between cycling performances at two Tehachapi Unified School District campuses. The event is part of Red Ribbon Week, happening across the country.
"It's mainly to tell kids to work hard on this education," said rider Joey Cordova.
He added that the goal is to set a good example and help students say "no" to drugs. The trick riding is just one part of that message. The team performed at Tompkins and Cummings Valley elementary schools.
Team members Wesley Hark, Nathan Sykes and Cordova are part of Team Soil, which performs at schools throughout California encouraging students to be drug free, not bully others and work hard on positive goals.
Hark is a Tehachapi native who has worked hard developing skills in the motocross field. He said he wanted to come to Tehachapi schools to show students they can be successful.
Schools can reach out to schedule shows at bmxbikeshow.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.