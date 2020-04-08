In the two years since Danny Brown took over the reins as the district manager of the Tehachapi Public Cemetery District, he has made a great impact, say board members.
Brown was recently named Manager of the Year by the California Association of Public Cemeteries. Brown has also served as the district manager for the South Kern Cemetery District for the past seven years.
"The challenge is that whatever I am doing, I am doubling with two districts under my hat," said Brown.
He went on to say that he has enjoyed his time serving as the district manager for Tehachapi, praising the board of directors as well as the community they serve.
Upon his arrival, Brown said, the cemetery district didn't have a whole lot of policies in place as it was a small operation.
Said Brown, "In California, you can't really run like that. We are adopting an entirely new employee policy manual... and it's a three-headed beast. We also have a new code of operations in place now... We have built a plan, and then move towards that plan. That's what works for me."
Also since his arrival, the board of directors say they have appreciated Brown's leadership.
"He deserves that," said Dick Dieterle, board member of the Tehachapi district, adding, "We knew how good he is, but we didn't know that other people knew how good he is."
Dieterle, who has served on the board for the past year and a half, said Brown offers complete transparency while delivering information.
"He works really well with people, and as far as the board is concerned, he provides us with various options and gives us the pros and cons with each option, then lets us make up our minds given all the information,"
Dieterle went on to say that he feels it is important how Brown deals with people and how he leads the way as the district manager.
Said Brown, "I want people to take advantage of the opportunity and consider the two cemeteries we have in Tehachapi. One of the things that we are finding is that a lot of people who have relatives who passed away in Tehachapi are not burying their family there, whether it be cremation or casket burial. We want to provide a memorial park where people can go visit their loved ones."
