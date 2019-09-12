Visitors at Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley hospital will now be able to enjoy a colorful butterfly tree mural that has come to fruition with the assistance of three artists and support from the community.
The Sept. 11 unveiling showcased the project, located at a courtyard inside the building.
Local artists Donald Towns, Monica Lindsey and Otto Sturcke, assistant field art director for Walt Disney, helped create the work of art. The AHTV Art Committee supported the idea, along with AltaOne Federal Credit Union, which donated $20,000 to help complete the project.
“The art committee wanted to give honor to the Guild of Tehachapi Hospital for their long years of support for this facility,” Towns said. He added, “It’s a place for us to come; if we have sickness, we gain wellness; if we have hurting, we gain wholeness. This place is to represent that. So this was a good symbol of that overall concept.”
The artists worked together on the project with Lindsey making the dimensional metal iron sculpted butterflies, Towns spearheading the project and Sturcke painting many of the butterflies on the concrete wall.
"It was a fun project," Lindsey said. "Time stopped for me for a little while.”
The project has taken over a year to complete.
“We at AHTV are so privileged to work with this caliber of artists in our community,” said Christina Scrivner, AHTV foundation manager.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.