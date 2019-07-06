RIDGECREST — Carmen Morena pulled out a mattress onto her front lawn, dressed it, and laid on top of it after the 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck Ridgecrest Friday night.
Through a translator, Morena said Saturday she felt safer outside, tucked under the shade of a tree, rather than inside her home. She'd never felt an earthquake quite like this one — it was the strongest one she's experienced, and she's lived in California a long time.
Morena said she was driving home from the store when the earthquake struck, and it terrified her. When she arrived home, she discovered glass littered her floors after picture frames dropped from the walls. Nothing too substantial was damaged, she said. It was an obvious choice for her to stay outside on her mattress in case another earthquake centered nearby.
"By the grace of God" there were only minor injuries and no casualties reported after the second — and more powerful — earthquake centered near Ridgecrest rocked its citizens.
That's according to Ridgecrest Police Chief Jed McLaughlin, who stressed that "it's hard for the world to know what (Ridgecrest has) been through," because the damage, stress and emotional turmoil caused by two large earthquakes doesn't necessarily show in a photo.
Friday's temblor came in at magnitude 7.1, although it was also previously reported at 6.9, according to the United States Geological Survey. It surpassed Thursday's 6.4 earthquake that took place in what appears to be the same general area.
