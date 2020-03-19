As Congress is rushing to compile a sweeping economic rescue package, the California Cable & Telecommunications Association made the Keep Americans Connected Pledge along with telephone and wireless providers March 12.
"In response to the challenges created by the COVID-19 outbreak, the cable industry is increasing its efforts to ensure the well-being of its customers and workforce, as well as the availability of its network," wrote Carolyn McIntyre, president of the CCTA in a March 13 news release.
So what does this mean to subscribers?
Under the pledge, telephone and cable providers commit for the next 60 days to:
• Not terminate service to any residential or small business customers because of an inability to pay their bills due to the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic;
• Waive any late fees that any residential or small business customers incur because of their economic circumstances related to the coronavirus pandemic; and
• Open Wi-Fi hotspots to any American who needs them.
In a news release also dated March 13, Charter Communications announced it will offer free access to Spectrum broadband and Wi-Fi for the next 60 days beginning March 16 for new kindergarten through 12th grade student and college student households.
Beginning Monday, March 16, Charter commits to the following:
• Offer free Spectrum broadband and Wi-Fi access to households with students who do not already have a Spectrum broadband subscription at any service level up to 100 Mbps. To enroll, call 1-844-488-8395. Installation fees will be waived;
• Charter will partner with school districts to ensure local communities are aware of these tools to help students learn remotely;
• For eligible, low-income households without school-aged children, Charter continues to offer Spectrum Internet Assist, a low-cost broadband program delivering speeds of 30 Mbps;
• Charter will open its Wi-Fi hotspots across its footprint for public use; and
• Spectrum does not have date caps or hidden fees.
The Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai emphasized the importance of keeping Americans connected as the country experiences serious disruptions caused by the outbreak in a March 13 news release.
"As the coronoavirus outbreak spreads and causes a series of diruptions to the economic, educational, medical and civic life of our country, it is imperative that Americans stay connected. Broadband will enable them to communicate with their loved ones and doctors, telework, ensure their children can engage in remote learning, and — importantly — take part in the 'social distancing' that will be so critical to limiting the spread of this novel coronavirus," Pai wrote.
Other providers across the globe have also endorsed the pledge. Call your provider to find out more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.