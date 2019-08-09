Caltrans is letting the public know about two projects underway near Tehachapi the week of Aug. 12 through 16.
They are:
• Cache Creek Bridge Replacement Project, on Highway 58, 5 miles east of Tehachapi. This project will replace two, two-lane Cache Creek bridges.
• Summit OH Bridge Rail Project, on Highway 58, near Tehachapi on the east Tehachapi Boulevard overcrossing bridges, crews are replacing the bridge rails.
Both projects will come with lane closures with a slight detour 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
