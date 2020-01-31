The California Department of Transportation has scheduled two Active Transportation Program Workshops designed to encourage an increase in the use of active transportation modes.
The first workshop will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at the Tehachapi Police Department community room. The second workshop will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb 5, at the Caltrans District 9 district office in Bishop. A teleconference phone number is available to those who are not able to make the workshop in person.
The California Transportation Commission is conducting the workshops and will cover the ATP grant applications, process, procedures and necessary deadlines. These workshops are intended for city and tribal governments and local agencies, but the public is encouraged to attend as well.
For more information, contact Mark Heckman at 760-872-1398 or email Mark.Heckman@dot.ca.gov.
