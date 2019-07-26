Caltrans is alerting the public about work happening the week of July 20 through Aug. 2 near Tehachapi.
The projects, according to a Caltrans news release, include:
• Cache Creek Bridge Replacement Project: On Highway 58, 5 miles east of Tehachapi. This project will replace two, two-lane Cache Creek bridges.
• Summit OH Bridge Rail Project: On Highway 58, near Tehachapi on the east Tehachapi Boulevard overcrossing bridges, crews are replacing the bridge rails.
Caltrans said that with both projects, there will be lane closures and a slight detour 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.