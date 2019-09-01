Caltrans is alerting the public about work in the area taking place Sept. 2-6.
The work includes:
• Cache Creek Bridge Replacement Project: On Highway 58, 5 miles east of Tehachapi, crews are replacing two, two-lane bridges that cross over Cache Creek.
• Summit OH Bridge Rail Project: Crews are replacing the bridge rails on Highway 58 near Tehachapi on the east Tehachapi Boulevard overcrossing bridges.
With both projects, Caltrans says there are lane closures with a detour 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You can see live traffic conditions at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/
