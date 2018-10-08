Clint Beacom, candidate for City Council District 5
Age: 45
Lived in Tehachapi: 20 years
Education and training: A.S. Criminal Justice, Advanced POST, California State Firefighter II
Elected offices: None
No criminal record ever.
Why do you wish to serve on the Tehachapi City Council?
My wife and I are raising our three children here in Tehachapi and the future of this city is very important to us. I have been involved in public service for most of my adult life. I served in the military and I have a rewarding career in law enforcement. I care about our future. Working together, I believe we can bring in higher paying private sector jobs and improve our city responsibly.
How would you plan to involve residents in the decision-making process in the city?
As your elected member of our City Council, I will work with our local news outlets and city staff to ensure effective messaging and communication with our residents. These resources are critical in educating the public on issues before the city. Additionally, I will make myself highly accessible and reach out to citizens in person, as well as by e-mail and web. My desire is to represent the concerns of our residents and I will work hard on their behalf.
Do you think downtown is successful? How would you help further the master plan for Tehachapi?
I love the improvements that have been made to our downtown area. I am thankful to all who were involved in those successful efforts. My family and I love visiting our downtown area for a movie or a frozen yogurt. Any time that we have the opportunity to retrieve some of our citizen’s hard-earned tax money from the state to be used locally – it’s a great thing. I look forward to working with city staff in seeking out increased opportunities of this type so that we can continue to improve our great city.
What’s more important to the city right now: building new homes and commercial space or expanding/ better utilizing existing homes and storefronts? Why?
I support better utilizing existing homes and storefronts. I do not subscribe to the “If you build it, they will come” philosophy. Our people need more career opportunities that won’t require them to commute hours and countless miles per day. I have no magic wand to make this happen. However, I believe that if we work together and focus our efforts, we can build fruitful partnerships with business and industry to the benefit of our people. The voters will always be able to count on me to put the horse in front of the cart.
How do you feel about the transportation options currently available in the city? Do we have enough options? If not, what will you do to increase those?
It is important to me that all of our citizens have transportation options. One thing that I have always appreciated about our community is that people look out for each other. When a neighbor or a friend is in need, good people often volunteer to help. I look forward to working with my fellow council members and city staff to evaluate available services and ensure there are adequate transportation options available to our residents.
If elected, how would you address the public’s concerns on weighty matters before the City Council?
I will listen to concerns and carefully consider them in the course of my duties as a council member. I can be counted upon to demonstrate professionalism and treat all people with courtesy and respect. I believe the purpose of having a council is to facilitate and engage in productive discussion in an effort to thoroughly explore issues of import to our citizens and our city. I have had a career of experience mediating issues and finding common ground between good people that disagree. I am looking forward to the opportunity to bring people together.
If someone came to you with a proposal to build a new piece of public infrastructure in our city (road, bridge, etc.), how would you evaluate whether that project is worth implementing?
The process begins by the asking of good questions. I would start with funding. Do we have Caltrans money or state grants to help fund the project? Does the project improve safety for our citizens? Will the project improve the quality of life for our citizens? How would the proposed project improve our city? What if any, negative impacts would exist as a result of the project? As a member of our council, I would objectively consider such a proposal …it could turn out to be a great project.
What issues in local government are important to you? What needs to change?
Public safety is the most important issue to me. My wife and I grew up in Tehachapi and we both love this town. Having a career in law enforcement, I have seen many Southern California cities with growing transient encampments. The sad effects of drug addiction and mental illness seem increasingly more evident. Tehachapi is, and has always been a great place to live and raise a family. It is our home. As a citizen, husband and father, I will work closely with our law enforcement and our residents to keep our town safe and beautiful.
