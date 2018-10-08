Clint Davies, candidate for City Council District 4
Age: 41
Lived in Tehachapi: 3 years
Education and and training: Political Science Degree from Utah Valley State University
Elected offices: None.
No criminal record ever.
Why do you wish to serve on the Tehachapi City Council?
I started attending City Council meetings because I was concerned about the level of crime in my neighborhood. I was also encouraged by our late mayor Ed Grimes to get involved in local politics when I met him at the Coffee Mill last April; I didn’t know at the time that would be only conversation I would have with him. He loved this city and it has been growing on me every day I have been here.
I would like to see better cooperation between the police and sheriff departments and would like to see the KCSO substation moved directly adjacent to our police department to help reduce the bureaucratic red tape that has hampered investigations between Golden Hills and Tehachapi. The city and county can save money and increase public safety by not duplicating our efforts between two towns with less than 20,000 residents.
How would you plan to involve residents in the decision-making process in the city?
I would have an open-door policy. I will make time to meet with any of my neighbors to discuss votes coming before the City Council. I would also like to use platforms such as Facebook and Nextdoor to have polls to get a better feel for what my neighbors want the City Council to do.
Do you think downtown is successful? How would you help further the master plan for Tehachapi?
I feel like downtown is moving in the right direction. One area I would like to address is the railroad crossings. First we should have a safe pedestrian crossing. Second I believe we need a crossing connecting North and South Mill streets. North Mill is a wide boulevard that dead ends and forces drivers through a congested and dangerous crossing at Green Street. Last year I had to push a vehicle off the tracks when an elderly resident stopped right before an oncoming train. I am also concerned about downtown residents not having a direct route to the new hospital, ambulances should not be forced to take a detour around passing trains. I believe the best option would be a tunnel linking North and South Mill streets. Furthermore, I believe that Union Pacific should pay for these safe crossings; they have made fortunes on public land that was given to them and it is their responsibility to protect the public.
What’s more important for the city right now: building new homes and commercial space or expanding/better utilizing existing homes and storefronts? Why?
In order to preserve the character and charm of our city, we should renovate as much as possible. The last thing I want to see is a suburban sprawl that tends reduce the face to face interactions that keeps this community tight knit.
How do you feel about the transportation options currently available in the city? Do we have enough options? If not, what will you do to increase those?
I think we should have a basic bus route connecting Downtown to the businesses on Tucker Road and Old Town.
If elected, how would you address the public’s concerns on weighty matters before the City Council?
Very simple, listen.
If someone came to you with a proposal to build a new piece of public infrastructure in our city (road, bridge, etc.), how would you evaluate whether that project is worth implementing?
It’s all about cost vs. benefits, I would think outside the box and try to include the costs and benefits to the stakeholders that have been overlooked.
What issues in local government are important to you? What needs to change?
We need to ditch the poverty mindset that we “can’t afford” the facilities that we need. The fact is we can’t afford to not invest in our future. I would like to invite new industries to our city to expand our tax base. Specifically we need to look at Prop 64 and the economic potential it can bring to our region. If we issued just one Prop 64 license for a testing facility we would then collect $189,000 from the excise tax levied on cannabis cultivators throughout the state. The city would also be able to collect fees from these businesses and it would create new jobs. I would propose that 40 percent of additional revenues go to our police department, 30 percent to build or repair sidewalks in our older neighborhoods, and 30 percent to invest in our youth through AG classes and after-school programs.
