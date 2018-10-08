Dennis Wahlstrom, candidate for City Council District 4
Age: 65 years (as of Election Day, Nov. 6, 2018)
Years lived in Tehachapi: 40 years
Education and training: 20 years as director of Tehachapi Public Works Department. 45 years work experience in underground and above ground construction, heavy equipment operation, welding and fabrication, courses in Industrial Safety, Water Treatment, Traffic Control, Administration & Budgeting
Elected offices: Tehachapi City Council, December 2014 to present
No criminal record ever.
Why do you wish to serve on the Tehachapi City Council?
I’ve served city residents 34 years, including family and friends. I’ve served on the City Council since November 2014. I have raised three children here and coached them and some of your kids in sports. I didn’t come to the Council “raw,” just willing to serve, because I was instrumental making policies and procedures 34 years. Not only am I willing to serve. I know how.
How would you plan to involve residents in the decision-making process in the city?
First, dispose of the three (3) minute timer. Information can be put into print, in newspapers, in water bills, in flyers, etc. It’s now – a one-way street where residents have little or no voice. The residents need to be heard and they need to know that we hear them and respond to their concerns – and not just give them lip service! They know the difference. Their feelings are important and 8,000 minds with ideas are better than five.
Do you think downtown is successful? How would you help further the Master Plan for Tehachapi?
Yes it is, but cobble-stone streets take away from its luster. The Downtown Master Plan is a good one, but lighting and landscaping will not continue forever. I would actively support “thinking outside the box” – with thinking that would add to the city’s charm without losing what Tehachapi was and is all about.
What’s more important for the city right now: building new homes and commercial space or expanding better utilizing existing homes and storefronts? Why?
Well, you can put a business in a house, but you cannot live in a commercial space. So we need both. Good planning along with input beyond the doors of City Hall, should be our focus. 8,000 minds are better than five.
How do you feel about the transportation options currently available in the city? Do we have enough options? If not, what will you do to increase those?
This issue has been “the question of the ages” for everybody. If people would use other forms of transportation, we could probably provide it. But the desire for it, remains with the public to ultimately decide. Ridesharing appears to be a win-win.
If elected, how would you address the public’s concerns on weighty matters before the City Council?
I’d address the public’s concerns with an open mind, accurate information and respect for the residents’ opinion. It’s important to make crystal clear what we can do, what we cannot do and why.
If someone came to you with a proposal to build a new piece of public infrastructure in our city (road, bridge, etc.), how would you evaluate whether that project is worth implementing?
I’d evaluate the project’s worth in implementing, with my work experience, the City Council and staff, as well as firms that specialize in that type of work along with public opinion.
What issues in local government are important to you? What needs to change?
The future as it should be reasonably expected by all the residents should dictate how we plan Tehachapi for the future. After all, isn’t that what local government is all about? Our needs – water funding and related salaries, sewer funding and related salaries, safety funding and related salaries, roads funding and related salaries. We need to know when, to replace existing infrastructure, that is new and improved, when to change what we don’t like and when to upgrade. These are the kinds of community concerns and comforts that gives Tehachapi its small-town charm.
