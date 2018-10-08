Phil Smith, candidate for City Council District 1
Age: 67
Lived in Tehachapi: 58 years
Education and training: Graduated Tehachapi High School, 1968, AA in Business Administration from Bakersfield College, 1978. Active Duty U.S. Coast Guard from 1969 to 1975. Electronics Technician and Telecommunications Training, attained E6 Rating 1973, Honorable Discharge 1975. Currently employed at Xerox Corporation as a senior customer service engineer since 1976.
Elected offices: I have been a City Council member continuously since March 1986.
No criminal record ever.
Why do you wish to serve on the Tehachapi City Council?
I wish to serve the citizens of Tehachapi and build on our successes we’ve made over the last 32 years. I am not the youngest candidate but I am the most prepared. I bring to the table years of experience and knowledge and a calm steady hand at the helm. I am committed to keeping the quality of life we now enjoy at the forefront of all decisions we make.
How would you plan to involve residents in the decision-making process in the city?
Residents are encouraged to participate in our council meetings or watch from home on live streaming video. I want to continue the use of any communication technologies that inform the public in real time of what decisions the council is undertaking.
Do you think downtown is successful? How would you help further the master plan for Tehachapi?
I have been actively engaged with development of our downtown for decades and. I was at the forefront of Main Street Tehachapi. Our occupancy of downtown commercial buildings is at an all-time high. I am in favor of continuing the Tehachapi Master Plan that has won major awards at local and state levels for its modern approach to planning and vision for our future.
What’s more important for the city right now: building new homes and commercial space or expanding/better utilizing existing homes and storefronts? Why?
The city of Tehachapi is experiencing a housing shortfall. The city has guidelines for developers so that new construction will maintain high quality and at a price that our next generation will be able to afford. I would like to see current vacant lots and homes utilized to their fullest extent possible.
How do you feel about the transportation options currently available in the city? Do we have enough options? If not, what will you do to increase those?
Our current transportation options which are mandated by the state are limited and inefficient. The current Dial-a-ride program, which runs at a loss, uses transportation dollars that would be better used on streets and roads. I am currently working with Kern Council of Governments (where I am the ranking board member) to consider a new approach by using the private sector such as Uber and Lyft to meet these transportation needs.
If elected, how would you address the public’s concerns on weighty matters before the City Council?
On matters of high importance that require greater public input I strongly favor the process of using multiple public hearings and workshops so the residents can be presented factual data for consideration and be part of the decision making process. The city of Tehachapi continues to receive high marks from the Kern County grand jury in the way it conducts the business of the people with the highest levels of transparency.
If someone came to you with a proposal to build a new piece of public infrastructure in our city (road, bridge, etc.), how would you evaluate whether that project is worth implementing?
Public infrastructure projects such as roads and bridges are very expensive and require a high level of planning and expertise so that limited funding can be utilized efficiently. Grants are one of our best tools to leverage more funding from the state for streets and roads. My position on Kern Council of Governments has enabled me to negotiate additional funding for roads for Tehachapi.
What issues in local government are important to you? What needs to change?
The most important issue for me is to maintain our small mountain town quality of life for our residents. We are growing but have the opportunity to keep what we have the way we want it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.