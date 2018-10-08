Susan Wiggins, candidate for City Council District 5
Age: 68
Lived in Tehachapi: Almost 18 years
Education and training: Graduate, Mojave High School; BS degree in Business and Management, University of Redlands; Specialized training in personnel, benefits, and budgeting from Association of California School Administrators
Elected offices: Tehachapi City Council, 2011-2018; Tehachapi Recreation and Park District, 2004-2008; Mojave Unified School District trustee, 1985–1990; Mojave Space Port (formerly East Kern Airport District) 1989–1993; Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Corp. board member, currently serving.
No criminal record ever.
Why do you wish to serve on the Tehachapi City Council?
I have enjoyed being a part of the positive momentum that we are experiencing in Tehachapi during my previous terms on the council, but there is much work still to be done. We need to continue to address the needs of a growing community and put the public’s needs first. I want to continue being supportive of local businesses and presenting a business climate that is friendly and attractive to both small and large businesses.
How would you plan to involve residents in the decision-making process in the city?
We have several options available currently and I will continue to champion feedback from the public. During the last year we implemented the successful “Coffee with the Mayor” events that have given residents a platform to meet casually with me and the city manager to discuss their issues without the formality of a meeting. I will continue to support those types of events where we get feedback from citizens in a comfortable setting.
Do you think downtown is successful? How would you help further the master plan for Tehachapi?
I was heavily involved in much of the Downtown revitalization, so I am proud to see that is a huge success. Our master plan includes a very attractive downtown as do other urban planning organizations, so I will continue to prioritize both. Downtown is full, there aren’t any vacancies for business and several buildings are being renovated. It is the second wave of revitalization of downtown, this one being done with mostly private investment.
What’s more important for the city right now: building new homes and commercial space or expanding/better utilizing existing homes and storefronts? Why?
We can’t control the free market, when investors would like to develop new commercial property; the few vacant stores we have are usually renovated to compete for tenants and that is a good thing. The same is true for housing; we need homes to accommodate the people wanting to live in this community, and the existing homes are also being renovated to compete on the sales market. The rise of the tide is floating all the boats.
How do you fell about the transportation options currently available in the city? Do we have enough options? If not, what will you do to increase those?
Our transportation options are sufficient for Tehachapi, especially given the low ridership numbers we have. With that said, there could be a few changes to help increase ridership which would reduce the city’s required subsidy. Hopefully, as our community grows, the private sector such as taxis, Uber or Lyft might attract more drivers to this area. Those options seem to be the trend, the city is not big enough geographically for a “mass transit” system.
If elected, how would you address the public’s concerns on weighty matters before the city council?
We have dealt with several of those matters during my time on the council. Development projects such as Walmart or even districting for elections have been very polarizing issues. In the end, the common sense approach of weighing the options is the best practice. I want to listen to the concerns and find a solution. It is not always going to satisfy everyone, but I am aware that often happens. It is the nature of this position.
If someone came to you with a proposal to build a new piece of public infrastructure in our city (road, bridge, etc.) how would you evaluate whether that project is worth implementing?
Proposals to building infrastructure usually come from suggestions by city staff as a result of a grant or a new development. My evaluation includes relying on the staff reports, the financing of the projects, the impact locally and the value it adds to our community. I support projects that are as a result of development needs and funded by development. The same is true with those projects that are grant funded with the proper input from all parties including the public.
What issues in local government are important to you? What needs to change?
I believe financial stability is very important. Unlike many of our neighbors the city of Tehachapi has balanced budgets, strong reserves, and strong investments. The city is not over-extended with employee retirement benefits because we pay close attention to such things. I would love to see more people ask questions about city issues other than taking social media for its word, and listening to rumors, especially in a small town because they rarely benefit anyone.
