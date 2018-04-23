Mary Helen Barro, a candidate for the 23rd Congressional District, will hold an Open Town Hall Meeting for residents of the 23rd Congressional District from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 25, at the Auditorium at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 2216 17th St. in Bakersfield.
She plans to present the results of an issues and concerns questionnaire taken at her first town hall, according to a a news release.
"Voters of the 23rd District deserve to have a representative who puts them first," Barro said in a statement. "For too long, the incumbent congressman's focus has been solely on Washington, and currying favor with a president intent on running our country like a dictatorship, rather than a republic with three distinct branches of government that ensures a system of checks and balances."
