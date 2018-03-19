The Board of Directors of the Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District has scheduled a strategic planning workshop, and the public is invited to participate.
The initial workshop will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday, March 26, in the new board room of the district office, 22901 Banducci Road, adjacent to Brite Lake.
TCCWD imports State Water Project water from the base of the Grapevine up the mountain to the Tehachapi area, according to a district news release.
"The lift is more than 3,400 vertical feet, or 2/3 of a mile. Every minute, we pump enough water to fill a swimming pool," the news release said. "This task requires a lot of engine horsepower, large diameter pipe, natural gas and manpower. In addition, we serve as watermaster for the Tehachapi, Brite and Cummings groundwater basins. We ensure that extractions do not exceed sustainable yields and that water quality is protected. Further, we own and operate the flood control facilities that protect most of the greater Tehachapi area."
In the news release, General Manager Tom Neisler said, “We want to plan for the continuing success of our operations. We want to leave our successors with the ability to continue to serve our customers. Consequently, we need to develop a long-term plan for improvements and the funding mechanisms to continue to deliver the best quality water at the lowest cost possible. We want to continue to provide maximum transparency and invite our customers to participate in this process. We encourage them to complete the questionnaire on our website at tccwd.com. We want to hear your ideas.”
He added, “Every property taxpayer in our district shares in these costs. We value the opportunity to ask our customers to help us plan what we are doing with your money.”
Contact the district office at 822-5504 with questions.
