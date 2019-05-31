The California Correctional Institution will host, for the first time, a graduation ceremony from Cerro Coso Community College for 17 inmates.
On June 6 they will each receive individual associate degrees in sociology, anthropology and psychology, and all are transferable to four-year colleges, according to a CCI news release.
“Cerro Coso joined with CCI in 2017 and began offering the prison’s first face-to-face college courses. As a result, enrollment grew to 740 students in face-to-face instruction this year, along with 200 offenders enrolled in distance learning community college,” the news release said.
Justice program participants, CCI staff, graduates and invited family members will attend the graduation at the prison at 24900 Highway 202.
