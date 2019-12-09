Better retention numbers. Life and work balance. An affordable training option. These are some of the phrases are some being used to describe the new Tehachapi Modular Police Academy that both Cerro Coso Community College and the Kern County Sheriff’s Office are partnering to offer to provide better training options for people who want to become peace officers.
"This is an option that appeals to a larger audience,” said Peter Fulks, associate professor and academy director for Cerro Coso Community College. "This opportunity provides people the opportunity to continue to work, who have a family. And it allows the flexibility that a lot of people need."
The three modular classes, held at night and on weekends, are offered in stages.
Students are encouraged to register with Cerro Coso before the start of classes on Jan. 22. The classes will be held at the Tehachapi Education Center, 126 S. Synder Ave.
Supplies such as ammunition, duty belts and holster, ballistic vest, first aid kit and textbooks are provided as part of the fee. Students need to pay for their uniform, firearm, duty boots, and DOJ/livescan clearance check, according to a Cerro Coso brochure.
“All three modules are in essence the same certification that someone would get from a full-time, six-month academy, but since it's part time people can continue to work," Fulks said. "They don't have to already be hired by a department and the cost is way lower than it is for a lot of the other modular academies where people are fronting a lot of the costs themselves.”
Students who go through a private academy to become a lateral deputy sheriff may have to pay $3,000 or more and pass a background check, interview and complete other processes, but that is not a guarantee they'll be hired by KCSO, said Angela Monroe, public information officer for the department.
This affordable training option potentially will increase KCSO retention rates.
“The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is excited to partner with Cerro Coso Community College with this extended academy," Moore said. "We believe this is going to benefit both the community as well as job seekers. We hope to get both more reserve deputies who are volunteers through this, as well as more sheriff deputy applicants (who) can apply to be a lateral hire. This is great opportunity for people to obtain a career or volunteer and be of service.”
The department and college have signed a memorandum of understanding allowing the students to use KCSO’s shooting and driving range, said Fulks.
Each module will take up to eight weeks to complete. Two courses are slated to conclude in March with students having the opportunity to complete the third training module once the beginning date is announced, according to a KCSO news release.
It can lead to jobs like deputy sheriff, police officer, reserve officer, probation officer and parole officer, said Fulks.
