Cerro Coso Community College is offering community members the chance to further their career goals with medical and business classes taught this year.
The college is offering various business, administrative medical assisting and emergency medical training certificates that can be completed online and through on-campus instruction.
Kristie Nichols, department Assistant II for the Tehachapi Cerro Coso campus, said students will be able to take classes this fall.
The administrative medical assisting certificate may prepare students to take the state exam for medical assistants.
It “provides the students with the opportunity to develop the necessary administrative skills needed to be an effective medical assistant. This certificate in particular focuses on the physician's front office including receptionist, office management, billing and coding,” Nichols said.
The eight-week business program is also offered on the Tehachapi campus, in combination with online courses. The college is in the process of hiring a full-time business instructor and could offer more classes in the future, Nichols said.
The EMT program helps train students to go into an entry-level position in the healthcare field.
“Students can use this to enhance career opportunities in private ambulance, firefighting, security officer, safety officer and law enforcement,” Nichols said.
For more information go to cerrocoso.edu/ekc/tehachapi or visit 126 S. Snyder Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.