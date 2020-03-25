The Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce announced it has closed its office, but will continue to work remotely to support the community.
The chamber's main phone line of 822-4180 has been forwarded to the cell phone of its president, Ida Perkins, who will answer calls Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Perkins can also be reached via email at idaperkins@tehachapi.com.
"We are continually sharing and posting to our Facebook page member, federal, state, county and city updates. We will also post information on resources available for businesses as it becomes available. Please like and follow our Facebook page as it will contain the most current updates. If we have missed sharing a member update, please message us through Facebook or email idaperkins@tehachapi.com. With the ever-changing situation, it can be difficult for us to see all updates," Perkins wrote in a chamber bulletin.
Perkins said she is currently working on adding to the chamber's website at tehachapi.com to include information with links for businesses and the community in regard to COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.