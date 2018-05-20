The Farmworker Institute of Education & Leadership Development's (Escuela Popular Instituto Campesino) charter high school for adults has received accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges, according to a news release from the school.
“Obtaining WASC accreditation was a total team effort. Coming together showed that we are a formidable community and school worthy of this accomplishment,” FIELD’s President and President of the Board of Trustees of EPIC David Villarino said in the release.
EPIC de Cesar Chavez Charter School went through a year and a half of self-study. The effort included teachers, students, board members and FIELD’s executive staff.
The accreditation is expected to make it easier for students to apply for financial aid and transfer between schools.
The Initial Accreditation Status is through June 30, 2021, the news release said.
