This year, the judges of Tehachapi News' annual holiday decorating contest were tasked with fewer entries, raising the question of whether the early snow hindered local residents from their decorating plans.
As the judges drove around town Thursday evening, there were far fewer blinking lights and blow-up snow globes sprinkled around town than in past yuletide seasons.
We thank those who braved the recent adverse weather and instilled the Christmas spirit into the town's hearts, and especially those who submitted entry forms for this year's contest, which was sponsored by Pioneer True Value Home Center.
And the awards go to ...
First-place honors went to Deborah Northcutt of 21606 Old Town Road in Golden Hills for her 100 decorated Christmas trees.
"I started (decorating) at the end of September," Northcutt said. "They are all artificial trees. I set them all up and take them all down."
Northcutt said she adds one or two artificial trees to her collection each year.
"If you go up on the hill, and look down on them, you get a whole different perspective," said Northcutt, who will receive a top prize of $100.
Second place went to first-time entrant Christian Parker and his family of 21516 Quail Springs Road in Golden Hills. They will receive a prize of $50.
Parker, who is blind, said his five children helped him decorate their family home. The Parker family includes wife, Jenny, and children Jillian, 13, Owen, 10, Elaina, 8, Anna, 6, and Miriam, 2.
"We just like to stick with the lights," said Parker. "We always have so much fun decorating, and we really wanted to enter."
According to her father, even 2-year-old Miriam helped with decorating.
"Well, she climbs up the ladder when no one is looking, and hands us the gutter clips and helps us paint the windows," he said.
The Parkers have lived in Tehachapi since 2007, and have decorated their home ever since. They try to add to their decorations a little bit each year.
"It is a family-fun activity that we love to do together," the father said.
Third place went to another first-time entrant Paul Askins and his family of 22912 Larkspur Court, also in Golden Hills. The family will receive a $25 prize.
The Askins family also said they have been decorating their home since they moved to Tehachapi in 2013. Family members include wife, Dana, and children Simon, 12, and Erin, 18.
"The strength of the way we decorate our house is that it is very traditional," Askins said.
The house sits perched on top of a hill, and can be viewed coming in both directions.
"We started when our kids were little," the father said. "We originally started doing it because the kids loved it, but as the kids get a little older, we are continuing it because it has become tradition."
Further encouraging the Askinses to continue with their decorating efforts is the fact that their neighbors have stopped by and commented about how much they look forward to seeing the house illuminated each year.
"Once you start doing it, you can't stop," Askins said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.