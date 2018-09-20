Eager nonprofit groups gathered at the Tehachapi Depot Railroad Museum on Wednesday to accept $40,000 in funds from excited Cheers to Charity committee members, all to help 11 Tehachapi groups continue their work.
“We are very excited and plan on getting our very own Tehachapi strike trailer,” said Debi Geary, Kern County Branch Director for the Central California Animal Disaster Team, upon receiving the highest donation, at $8,000.
Tehachapi Rotary Foundation President Chris Naftel accepted a donation of $4,900 and said, “It’s one of our two biggest fundraisers of the year. All this money will be coming back to the community for service projects.”
This fifth annual Cheers to Charity held in August was successful with more than 750 supporters at Tehachapi’s Aviator Park. The event featured local food vendors, craft beers and local wineries handing out samples to guests. who purchased tickets to raise the funds that support the nonprofits. There was also a silent auction.
“We are thankful beyond words for everyone who made Cheers to Charity an amazing evening of generosity. Business and community support are enabling us to give away $40,000 to local nonprofit organizations,” Cheers to Charity President Mary Beth Garrison said in a news release. “We received dozens of amazing compliments regarding the event, but today’s gathering is why we do what we do. For my committee and me, it’s the best day of the year!”
The Cheers to Charity committee including Yolanda Acevedo, Becca Dillenbeck, Lydia Chaney, Garrison, Barbie Herziger, Curtis Nelson and Marcia Thompson were at the depot to thank everyone and hand out checks.
“In order to take this event on, this team is my foundation and without them it wouldn’t of happened,” Garrison said.
Cheers to Charity began in 2014 with more than 200 people in attendance at Veritas Tapas in Tehachapi. In 2016, the event moved to its current venue, Aviator Park at Tehachapi Municipal Airport. Money raised totals $110,100 to date.
More than 200 volunteers from local restaurants,and businesses helped with catering, setting up for the event, checking in guests and preparing for other needs.
Volunteers awarded with varying amounts of money included the Central California Animal Disaster Team, Tehachapi Cancer Foundation, Koinonia Family Services, Tehachapi Salvation Army, Tehachapi Rotary Foundation, Tehachapi Valley Wrestling Club, Tehachapi Mountain Search and Rescue, Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council, Stallion Springs Community Emergency Response Team, Tehachapi Police Foundation and Friends of the Depot.
The sixth year for Cheers to Charity is slated for Aug. 10, 2019 at Aviator Park.
The 2018 Cheers to Charity Homebrew Edition will take place Oct. 20 in partnership with Tehachapi Mountain Trails Association’s BrewFondo at the Tehachapi Rodeo Grounds. Riders and nonriders are invited to come and taste the variety of home brews. Tickets are $20 and are available for purchase at eventbrite.com.
