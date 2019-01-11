For his Eagle Scout project, Hunter R. Savage will be creating Child Identity Cards for children age 3 to 12 on Saturday, Jan. 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 600 Anita Drive.
These cards can be used in any emergency scenario where the child needs to be identified. The cards are completely free, and will provide information such as weight, height, the child’s home address and fingerprints. The identity cards will also include a color printed photo and will be laminated.
For more information, call (949) 298-0517.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.