The California Highway Patrol's Mojave office is seeking people 55 and older who would like to volunteer in the Senior Volunteer Program.
Volunteers perform a variety of administrative functions, participate in community events, direct traffic and assist officers. They can also ride along with officers and serve as another set of eyes on vehicle code violations, according to a CHP news release.
Volunteers must pass a background check, have a good driving record and complete an in-house academy.
Anyone who is interested can call Officer Darlene Dotson at 823-5500 or email dardotson@chp.ca.gov.
