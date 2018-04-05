You can have a cup of coffee and chat with officers from the California Highway Patrol's Mojave office during two Coffee with a Cop events.
One will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 25, at Kohnen's Country Bakery, 125 W. Tehachapi Blvd.
The other will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 17, at J's Hideaway, 2635 Diamond St. in Rosamond.
"We hope community members will welcome the opportunity to ask questions, bring concerns forward, or simply get to know our officers," Lt. John Williams, commander of the Mojave Area/ Inland Division, wrote in a news release. "These interactions are the foundation of community partnerships."
