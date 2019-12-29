Gina Christopher, chief financial officer and treasurer of Have a Heart Humane Society, has been selected to work with Second District Supervisor Zack Scrivner to create legislation for the humane treatment of animals in Kern County.
"Gina Christopher will make a great addition to the Kern County Animal Services Commission, which is an important advisory body to the Board of Supervisors and Animal Services staff," Scrivner said.
Christopher said she was excited to get the call from Scrivner inviting her to serve on the commission.
"I think he has a lot of respect for our rescue here, the one that my mom (Chelley Kitzmiller) founded in 2010," she said.
With the passing of her mother in November 2016, Christopher said she immediately stepped into her shoes, ones she says she is still trying to fill.
"I worked closely with Gina’s late mother, Chelley Kitzmiller, beginning in 2011, when I first took office, and have continued to work with Gina and the other dedicated volunteers at Have a Heart Humane Society to further the county’s adoption and spay/neuter efforts to achieve our goal to become a 'no kill' county shelter," said Scrivner.
The chief financial officer once referred to Have a Heart as "the biggest little rescue in Tehachapi."
"I'm excited that he thinks so much of us and of me, and I'm looking forward to getting more involved and trying to figure out some of the problems our county has," said Christopher.
Although Christopher said she is going to "tip toe" into her new appointment to the commission, there are existing issues she would like to address foremost, such as spay and neutering, in particular funding for residents.
"If you make it affordable for people, they will do the right thing and spay and neuter their pets," she said. "If they have to jump through a bunch of hoops, people tend to not go through with it."
Although some funding is critical, Christopher also said that spay and neuter clinics should not be altogether free.
"We have found that if you make things free, people don't tend to show up," she said. "But it should certainly be easy and convenient to sign up, and easy and convenient to get it done. Otherwise if it's expensive and difficult, people are just not going to make the effort to do it, or they will postpone it until their cat is pregnant and then they will have to deal with kittens."
According to Christopher, spay and neutering is the only answer to end the pet overpopulation problem.
"That is my number one concern," she said. "I know there are going to be a lot of other duties that I'm going to be deciding on....I'm just going to get in there and get my feet wet, and see if I can make a difference."
Have a Heart Humane Society is located inside Rescued Treasures, at 1121 W. Valley Blvd. It is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or you may call 822-5683 for more information.
