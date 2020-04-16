In 2012, the city of Tehachapi introduced a sponsorship program that allowed businesses, organizations, families or individuals to sponsor an American flag in downtown Tehachapi.
The sponsorship program, known as the Adopt-A-Flag program, gives Tehachapi and its residents an opportunity to show off their pride and patriotism for America. The city has approximately 100 decorative light posts on Tehachapi Boulevard, Green Street, F Street, Curry, Robinson and the Mill Street corridor right off Highway 58 that will be available for Adopt-A-Flag sponsors. The program will offer sponsorship for a term commencing Memorial Day and ending Labor Day, or for as long as weather permits.
For $50, sponsors can adopt a flag at an available spot of their choice. In exchange for sponsoring the American flag, a personalized decal will be placed on the decorative light post to display the name of the participating sponsor, or to indicate a dedication to a certain person or party per the sponsor’s request. Logos made available (in pdf format) are encouraged as well and may be submitted with your sponsorship form or emailed to mgutierrez@tehachapicityhall.com.
To coincide with the success of the City’s Adopt-A-Flag Program, the city recently launched a similar program to Adopt-A-Pole for the Christmas decorations. We will refresh your decal as the Christmas decorations are displayed and you will receive a discount on the cost when you opt in to both programs.
Please call Marianna at 822-2200, ext. 102 for any questions. Applications will also be available on-line at www.tehachapicityhall.com.
Marianna Gutierrez is an employee with the city of Tehachapi.
