The city of Tehachapi is alerting motorists that significant road striping work will be done Thursday night through Friday morning near the new Walmart.
It is slated to take place from 10 p.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Friday.
The work will be done at:
• Tehachapi Boulevard east of Tucker Road on both east and westbound lanes near the new Walmart shopping center.
• Tucker Road, on north and southbound lanes, including its intersections with Valley Boulevard and Tehachapi Boulevard.
Be aware of the new lane configurations once the work is finished, the city's Development Services Department advised in a news release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.