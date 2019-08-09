The city of Tehachapi has bought a new street sweeper that replaces a 20-year-old model that soon won't comply with California air quality requirements.
“This new sweeper will allow us to comply with the new air quality standards and be able to provide excellent street sweeping service for the city of Tehachapi," Public Works Director Don Marsh said in a city news release.
The $250,000 sweeper complies with new emission requirements that go into effect in January.
"This was a budgeted expense on a lease basis for the next five years," the news release said.
The sweeper will be unveiled at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15 at Coffee with the Mayor at The Coffee Mill, 120 S. Mill St.
