The city of Tehachapi is considering improvements to more than 20 buildings and roadways to boost access to people with disabilities.
The Tehachapi City Council on Nov. 19 reviewed a draft of an Americans with Disabilities Act Self-Evaluation and Transition Plan. It could be adopted in the future to help people with physical or mental disabilities gain better access to jobs, government services, transportation and telecommunications.
Specifically, the city is looking at parking improvements, doorway spaces, signage, sidewalk ramps and other custom work.
“The purpose of the transition plan is to provide a guidance document for the city to use,” said Jay Schlosser, the city's development services director.
He added, “It is to make sure we have identified barriers to disabled persons utilizing public facilities and then we have a plan on how we are going to correct those as time goes on.”
The final document is slated to be approved at a future council meeting, due to the city being required to meet U.S. Department of Justice policies.
The 100-plus-page document outlines changes to more than 20 buildings and roadways in city limits. Some of these buildings are City Hall, the airport terminal, police department, Tehachapi Depot Railroad Museum, BeeKay Theatre and various parks.
More than $350,000 is listed for possible improvements. Some are immediate fixes; with other projects completed by 2024.
Planning to better accommodate people with disabilities started in 2016, when the City Council approved an agreement to evaluate the city for an ADA transition plan.
The community can comment and provide recommendations before the adoption of the final draft, according to documents in the Nov. 19 City Council agenda.
Other business
The city plans to do rehabilitation between Tehachapi Boulevard and Curry and Davis streets using Regional Surface Transportation Program state grants.
The agreement is between the city and California Department of Transportation. A half-mile of road construction is estimated to cost up to $30,000.
Upcoming events
• A Wreaths Across America event will be held from 6 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 14 at 200 W. Tehachapi Blvd., located at Freedom Plaza.
• The 18th annual Tehachapi Christmas Parade will be held at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 1 on F Street. All are welcome.
