Tehachapi City Council meetings scheduled for June 18 and July 2 were canceled due to lack of a quorum, or enough council members present to conduct city business and cast votes.
At least three members of the five-member council must be present — and already the council only has four members total for now following the death of Mayor Ed Grimes.
"This is a perfect example of why we need another council member so we can continue the people's business," City Manager Greg Garrett said on July 5.
Phil Smith was the only City Council member present for the June 18 meeting and on July 2, Mayor Pro-Tem Susan Wiggins and Smith were the only members present.
Wiggins, Councilman Dennis Walhstrom and Councilman Kenneth R. Hetge each notified City Hall in advance by phone and email that they would not be attending some meetings.
Wiggins gave notice more than two months ahead that she would not be attending the June 18 meeting due to a planned vacation, said Garrett.
Barb Reynolds-Wahlstrom, wife and attorney of husband Walhstrom, sent two emails, one June 20 and another July 1, saying the councilman would “be unavailable for any meeting” including regular or special council meetings June 20-28 and July 2-12.
These emails were received by Ashley Whitmore, administrative manager and deputy city clerk, on June 21 and July 2, said stamped dates on the emails from Wahlstrom to City Hall.
For the regular planned council meeting on June 18, Reynolds-Wahlstrom called to say that the councilman wasn’t feeling well and would not be attending the meeting, said Whitmore.
In an email to Tehachapi News, Reynolds-Wahlstrom said that one out-of-state family emergency and health tests prevented the councilman from attending the meetings.
Hetge said July 3 that on both meeting dates, out-of-town airplane repair work prevented his attendance.On one occasion he made a phone call the day of the meeting and on the other he sent an email to the city clerk on June 29.
“All I need to do is to report my absence to the city clerk and give her the most advance notice as I can,” Hetge said.
Hetge also said it's very inconvenient for City Hall to be closed Fridays because he can't ask questions about agenda items or notify staff of an absence.
Business items slated to be discussed at both meetings included appointing two members to the City Planning Commission, approval of city bills and payments, approving salary changes, approval from council members to file an amicus brief or join a brief in support of the federal government’s lawsuit against the State of California relating to Senate Bill 54 and other items.
Marsh, the city clerk, said that "by law once we send the agenda out to the public, we have to hold that meeting. If we would have known in advance we would have canceled it," Marsh said of the meetings without a quorum.
All agendas are sent out the week before a regular City Council meeting by 5 p.m. Thursday. City Hall is closed every Friday and on weekends.
Whitmore said, “All agenda items must be received by the Wednesday prior to the council meeting." She added, “If we haven't heard from anyone by then, it is assumed we will have a quorum.”
California code says, “At least 72 hours before a regular meeting, the legislative body of the local agency, or its designee, shall post an agenda containing a brief general description of each item of business to be transacted or discussed at the meeting, including items to be discussed in closed session,” according to code 54954.2 at leginfo.legislature.ca.gov.
Community members interested in applying to fill the vacancy created by Grimes' death have until 5 p.m. July 11 to drop off an application at City Hall. The council is expected to select a qualified applicant at its July 16 meeting to fill the open spot.
