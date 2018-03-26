Some costly project funding from the City of Tehachapi was recently approved for construction of a new parking lot for the Tehachapi Police Department, two new vehicles and other city equipment at the March 19, city council meeting.
Council passed a decision to accept a $650,000 loan with $88,516 of added interest over seven years to finance all the projects. Holman Capital Corporation will be coordinating with the city and providing the financing.
The vacant lot located at 230 W. C. St. — on the west side of the police department — will provide additional parking for monthly community meetings and police vehicles. The demolition of current small buildings, paving, construction of security gates, landscaping, and lighting are planned for the property, said council agenda.
Jay Schlosser, city development services director said that depending on the demolition of the old buildings and other factors the project could be started sometime in the fall.
Two new police vehicles, including a Chevy Tahoe and a Ford Explorer equipped with paint, logos, lights and sirens are also being purchased, to replace other high mileage vehicles needing costly repairs. A backhoe will also be purchased and used by the city to repair water and sewer lines.
“The backhoe loader and police vehicles are newer models and will be more efficient to use,” said Mayor Ed Grimes in the city agenda. He added, “The backhoe loader, police vehicles and parking lot are expected to be used for ten, seven and thirty years respectively.”
All the city projects fall under vehicle, machinery or improvement projects through regular budgets for capital improvement costs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.