The Tehachapi City Council voted Monday night to make Susan Wiggins mayor and Phil Smith mayor pro-tem, each to serve a two-year term.
While Tehachapi registered voters cast ballots for members of the City Council, the councilmembers decide among themselves who will serve in those two positions, as is done in several cities in California.
Wiggins, who has been serving as mayor pro-tem since last year's death of Mayor Ed Grimes, was selected following a nomination by Councilman Kenneth R. Hetge. Phil Smith had been nominated by new councilwoman Joan Pogon-Cord, but he declined the nomination. The vote to make Wiggins mayor was unanimous.
Smith was nominated to be mayor pro-tem by new councilman Micheal Davies, and appointed to the spot on an unanimous vote.
Additionally, Pogon-Cord, who won the District 4 seat in the November election, was sworn in to office.
Also, residents Mariana Teel and Kim Nixon applied for appointment to fill a vacant spot on the Tehachapi Planning Commission.
Davies, Wiggins and Smith voted for Kim Nixon; Hetge and Pogon-Cord voted for Teel. Nixon, who has previously been on the City Council and Planning Commission, was picked by a 3-2 vote. The appointment is set to expire June 30, 2022.
